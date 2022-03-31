Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BATS XM opened at $29.06 on Thursday.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

