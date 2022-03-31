Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $8.25

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $8.25 or 0.00018039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $817.64 million and approximately $280.41 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,070,108 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

