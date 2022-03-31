QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Shares of QCR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,570. The company has a market capitalization of $898.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. QCR has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 22.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

