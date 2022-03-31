Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lifted by Analyst

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

