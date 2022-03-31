Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Cut by Analyst

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $426.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,550 shares of company stock worth $43,613. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

