Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Increased by Analyst

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRME. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Merchants by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

