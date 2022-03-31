Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $306.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.60. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $207.86 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

