Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Cut by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

SBNY stock opened at $306.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.60. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $207.86 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

