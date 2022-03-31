Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Decreased by Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.67 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

