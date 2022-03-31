Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $0.89 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 196,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,417 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

