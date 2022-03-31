Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akouos in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Akouos has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 107.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 171.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

