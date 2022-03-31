Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

