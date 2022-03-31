PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $82.69 on Thursday. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PVH by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

