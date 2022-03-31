Pundi X NEM Market Cap Tops $6.05 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $4,849.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

