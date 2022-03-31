Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PHCF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,500. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

