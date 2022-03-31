Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

PEG opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.22, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after acquiring an additional 219,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

