Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.
PEG opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.22, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after acquiring an additional 219,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.