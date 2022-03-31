PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PTC. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average is $117.04.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PTC by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PTC by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 33.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

