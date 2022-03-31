Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) PT Lowered to €76.00 at Barclays

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €115.90 ($127.36) to €76.00 ($83.52) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PROSY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investec cut Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosus from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prosus from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.40 ($49.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.85.

Get Prosus alerts:

PROSY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. 460,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Prosus has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.