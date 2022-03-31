Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of PRGS opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

