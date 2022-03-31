Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.
Shares of PRGS opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
