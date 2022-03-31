Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.13. 4,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

