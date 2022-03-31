Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS.

Shares of PROG opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $191.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.68. Progenity has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progenity by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progenity by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 775,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 422,722 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PROG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

