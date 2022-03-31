Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Short Interest Update

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,300 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 704,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

