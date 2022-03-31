Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,880 shares.The stock last traded at $58.87 and had previously closed at $61.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $85,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,584 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,993,000 after purchasing an additional 730,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.