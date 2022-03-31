Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum Sells 10,000 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $253,200.00.

Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -14.99. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $1,787,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $1,959,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $7,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

