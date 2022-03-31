Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 802 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.31. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $427.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

