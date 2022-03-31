Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 473,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,285,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $292.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.15 and its 200 day moving average is $298.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.84 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

