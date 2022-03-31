Private Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,109 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 524,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 477.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $196.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average of $180.39. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

