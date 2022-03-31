Private Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

SPHB opened at $77.10 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.