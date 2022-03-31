Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of PRTH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,432. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Priority Technology will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Priority Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Priority Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 268,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Priority Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Priority Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

