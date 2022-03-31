PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $487,059.80 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $487,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.81. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 11.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 150.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

