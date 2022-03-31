PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Short Interest Update

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWSC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.51. 412,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. Research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

