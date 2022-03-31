Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells $1,457,391.68 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96.

POSH stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Poshmark by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

