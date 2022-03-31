Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells $1,457,391.68 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96.
POSH stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Poshmark by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Poshmark (Get Rating)
Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Poshmark (POSH)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.