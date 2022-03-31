Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung Sells 85,436 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Poshmark by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.