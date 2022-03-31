Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC) Trading Down 0.5%

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.36). 14,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 104,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of £315.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.81.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust alerts:

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFC)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.