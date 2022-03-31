PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,012. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.