Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,179 shares of company stock worth $10,805,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.