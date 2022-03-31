Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,399,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,489,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

