Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Takes $510,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,574.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,493.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,659.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

