Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

AMT stock opened at $250.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.28. The company has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

