Playgon Games (OTC:PLGNF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Playgon Games Inc. (OTC:PLGNF – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 16,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 61,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15.
Playgon Games Company Profile (OTC:PLGNF)
