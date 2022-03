Playgon Games (OTC:PLGNF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Playgon Games Inc. (OTC:PLGNF – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 16,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 61,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15.

Playgon Games Company Profile (OTC:PLGNF)

Playgon Games Inc operates in the daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. The company offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. It also provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators to offer their customers iGaming software solutions.

