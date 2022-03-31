Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Short Interest Update

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

PLNT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.09. 15,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,917. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

