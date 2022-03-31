Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Reaches $412.45 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $412.45 million and $1.48 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00004705 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00392679 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00091878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00106360 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,212,932 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

