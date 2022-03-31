Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pipestone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 14,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,414. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

