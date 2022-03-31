Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capital Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 22.99%.
Capital Bancorp stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $28.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Bancorp (CBNK)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.