Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capital Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 22.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $28.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.