Piper Sandler Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $250.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $282.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.32.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.00. 32,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,618. The firm has a market cap of $186.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.18.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

