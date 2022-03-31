Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $470.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132 in the last ninety days. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.