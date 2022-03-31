Piper Sandler Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Neutral

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 80,183,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $145.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 877,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 566,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.