Piper Sandler Comments on Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $159.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

