Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FULT stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,658,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

