Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waterstone Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSBF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $469.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.34. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 134,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

