Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBFGet Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waterstone Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSBF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $469.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.34. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 134,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Waterstone Financial (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.